“He didn't give up” - Nong-O proud to see his son inherit his incredible heart in fighting

Thai legend Nong-O Hama is proud that his son is showing a keen interest in charting a path in martial arts. He is also happy to see his youngster take cue from his indefatigable fighting heart.

He opened up about it in an interview with ONE Championship, saying that he has been accompanying his eldest son early in his journey and is thrilled with what he has seen so far.

Nong-O said:

"He fought well [in one of his matches]. No matter how he got hit or anything, he didn't give up and he was able to fight back."

The proud father went to say:

"I asked him how he was doing and if he could keep fighting. He said he could. Hearing that made me feel so happy that I couldn't describe it."

Nong-O said he is not forcing any of his children to go into combat sports but if their passion lies in it, he is more than willing to teach everything he knows in it to help them succeed.

Nong-O's world title push shifts to flyweight division

Nong-O Hama apparently has someone in the family who could pick up after him when he calls it a career. He, however, is not about done, eyeing another world title, this time in flyweight.

He made it known in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how he is determined to exact payback on Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 in Thailand.

The Evolve MMA standout also shared that he is hoping that with a victory it opens a world title shot for him in the 135-pound division.

Nong-O said:

"I hope that if I can win impressively in this fight, I will have a shot for gold in the next fight."

Nong-O made his flyweight debut in ONE Championship against Kongthoranee last February, where he narrowly lost by split decision.

The shift to flyweight came after he long dominated the bantamweight Muay Thai division as a world champion. He said that at this stage of illustrious career, flyweight suits him better.

ONE Fight Night 31 will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

