“It could be one of the best” - Nong-O optimistic that potential showdown with Superlek could be a global spectacle

Veteran fighter Nong-O Hama believes a potential matchup between him and fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is going to be a must-see fare globally. It has become highly possible now that he is competing in the flyweight division.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai king brought up the idea in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, highlighting a showdown against 'The Kicking Machine' is something not only their followers in Thailand would enjoy but also fans in other parts of the world.

Nong-O said:

"I think it’s a good match, I think in the world, it could be one of the best."

Nong-O is now competing in the flyweight Muay Thai division after dominating in the bantamweight lane. At 135 pounds, he has set himself up for a collision course down the line against Superlek, who is the No. 2 contender in the division apart from being the flyweight kickboxing king.

Incidentally, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title is currently vacant, leaving the possibility of the two top strikers battling for the belt.

Nong-O looking to book first flyweight win in ONE Championship in next match

As he awaits a possible match against Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nong-O Hama will try to win his first flyweight match after falling short in his initial attempt.

The 38-year-old Evolve MMA standout will battle Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in a flyweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is a rematch of their first encounter back in February, where the Team Sor Sommai affiliate won by split decision to spoil Nong-O's debut in the 135-pound division.

In their first encounter, both fighters had it nip-and-tuck, with Kongthoranee doing just enough in the third and final round to slip his way to the razor-thin split decision victory,

Nong-O looks to flip the outcome in his favor at ONE Fight Night 31, which is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

