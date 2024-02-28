“He is going to get sparked up” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani expects nothing less than a ferocious win over Mehdi Zatout

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani has come across as calm, collected, and confident throughout the build-up to his ONE Championship debut this Friday.

The undefeated pro boxer is set to feature on the huge card for ONE Championship’s Qatar debut at the Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 166 on March 1 is packed with elite level matchups, but Al-Qahtani promises to produce one of the highlights of the entire night.

He is set to face off against experienced Muay Thai competitor Mehdi Zatout, and during the press conference, he made it perfectly clear that he isn’t too concerned about the shots that will be coming back at him on fight night:

“He’s coming into my world, the boxing world. And this goes out to anyone who wants to come to my world. You come put hands, we go hands, and you’re going to lose. I’m the pro boxer. This is my dimension. He is going to get sparked up, sorry to say. I don’t want to disrespect no opponent, don’t want to give no prediction or anything, but he’s coming to my dimension. Muay Thai, they’re all legs, but when it comes to boxing, most guys will get sparked.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani isn’t necessarily wrong in what he says

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is confident but given his boxing prowess, he’s not wrong to be so self assured in his prediction for this fight.

Taking on an undefeated pro in boxing at a catchweight is sure to be a tough task for Mehdi Zatout, regardless of how well his preparations have gone for this fight.

Al-Qahtani is confident that his opponent isn’t on his level in this specific field and he will look to prove that on fight night with his performance.

The Qatar fans are sure to give him one hell of a welcome when one of the home crowd favourites makes the walk to put on a show at the Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 166 will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.