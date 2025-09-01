"He is going to jail for a long time" - Former UFC star shares thoughts on why Raja Jackson hasn't been arrested yet

Despite assaulting pro wrestler Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, has yet to be arrested by the police. A former UFC star, however, has a theory as to why that is the case.

For context, Jackson broke the script and went berserk on Stu during what was supposed to be a pre-planned spot at a KnokX pro wrestling show last month. The incident left the wrestler with serious injuries necessitating critical care.

According to Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler, who intervened to save Stu, the beatdown left his colleague choking in his own blood and teeth. Per reports, LAPD was called to the scene, and authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

During a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson claimed that the police could be taking the time to make an air-tight case before proceeding with the arrest:

"He is going to jail for a long time. People are saying, 'Well, he is not even arrested yet.' They are gathering all the information. They are gathering all the information to make sure that they have a nice case that he is not getting out, no matter what."

Thompson added:

"There are countless hours of video footage they are sifting through. I'm sure they know they have enough for an arrest, but they have enough to where he is not getting out of bail, he is not getting out, nothing!"

Co-host John McCarthy, a former cop and ex-UFC referee, also jumped in seconding 'Punk's' assertion, claiming the detectives must now be gathering evidence against the attacker to present before the district attorney.

Check out Josh Thomson's comments on Raja Jackson below (2:03):

Ex-UFC star says there is more blame to go around than just Raja Jackson

While Josh Thomson agrees Raja Jackson deserves all the blame coming his way for attacking Syko Stu, he is also convinced that there are other parties that also should be held responsible for the unpleasantness that unfolded.

Addressing the incident on the podcast, 'Punk' took aim at the promoters and other parties involved in the KnokX Pro wrestling event, saying:

"All the blame goes on Raja, but there is more blame to go around. There is more. I mean like, you have people that could have stepped in and done more to help him, to help Syko Stu. There is the promoters also to blame on this. He could've done a better job of making sure he was sitting more ring side and just all these other things."

In some positive news, according to a recent update on the wrestler's Instagram, Stu has been released from the hospital and is resting at his home.

