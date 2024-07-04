"He has good intuitive understanding of what to do" - Jozef Chen on the most underrated aspect of Tye Ruotolo's game

Jozef Chen is set to make his ONE Championship debut this week at ONE Fight Night 23 in one of the big contests on the card.

The 19-year old grappling prodigy has been one to watch for several years now after announcing himself on the global stage.

However, his next opponent also knows a thing or two about being looked at as one of the most exciting competitors coming through the sport.

Despite the fact that ONE Championship fans have become very familiar with both him and his brother, it's easy to forget sometimes that Tye Ruotolo is just 21 years old because of everything he has accomplished.

Chen spoke in an interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda about his evaluation of his opponent and what he has been able to learn about the style that Ruotolo brings to the table:

"I mean he's definitely had some tough matches even in one like against Reinier de Ridder, obviously a larger man. But there are definitely things like, I think his style is very aggressive, and he's very good in a lot of these positions, good pacing, and has a good intuitive understanding of what to do."

Watch the full interview below:

Jozef Chen has a massive opportunity on his hands

Jozef Chen is looking to continue building in his career but this ONE Championship debut could be massive for him.

Tye Ruotolo may only be two years older than him but the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion has walked many of the same paths in order to get to where he is at.

As a member of the highly regarded B-Team, led by Craig Jones, Chen is going from strength to strength in his career but will be up against when he comes in to face Ruotolo at a catchweight inside Lumpinee Stadium on July 5.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

