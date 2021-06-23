"He got good skills but it's not enough" - Jan Blachowicz provides his assessment of Israel Adesanya's dominant win over Marvin Vettori

Jan Blachowicz has given his take on Israel Adesanya's latest win over Marvin Vettori. Heading into the fight, Adesanya was coming in off a loss to Blachowicz at UFC 259. The two men have shown their respect for each other since their fight.

During an episode of the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Jan Blachowicz said that Vettori is a good fighter but it wasn't enough for Adesanya. The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion added that Adesanya was ready for the takedown attempts from Vettori and did his homework:

"I think Vettori is not me, you know, he's a good fighter, he got good skills but it's not enough for Adesanya, you know. And I think Adesanya did his homework, he was ready for the takedowns, for defending on the ground."

Jan Blachowicz was also surprised when Vettori was able to take Adesanya down and control the reigning UFC middleweight champion for a while. Blachowicz, however, wasn't impressed by it and questioned the middleweight title challenger's power.

The UFC light heavyweight champion said that Adesanya is hard to control on the ground and Vettori wasn't able to replicate what Blachowicz did at UFC 259:

"I was surprised when Vettori take him down, control him little bit but not so good, I don't know why. Maybe he don't have the power, maybe he don't know how to control a fighter like Adesanya because Adesanya, you know, he's a tricky guy, sleepy, like a snake little bit. So it's hard to control him on the ground but I did, you know, Vettori not."

Israel Adesanya headed into UFC 263 on the back of a loss to Jan Blachowicz

Israel Adesanya's first loss was at the hands of Jan Blachowicz, who retained his UFC light heavyweight title after beating 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 259. On the back of a loss to the Polish champion, Adesanya was determined to make a statement in his fight against Marvin Vettori and that is exactly what he did.

The UFC middleweight champion dominated 'The Italian Dream' from start to finish and marked yet another successful defense of his title. With the victory, Adesanya is now focused on a rematch against Robert Whittaker.

