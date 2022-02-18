He has got a little bit of a screw loose - Michael Chandler weighs in on potential Tony Ferguson fight

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on a potential showdown with Tony Ferguson.

For a long time now, we've been hearing rumors of a fight between Chandler and Ferguson. Both veterans are hoping to snap current losing streaks. While the bout still hasn't been confirmed, a recent report from Ariel Helwani has indicated that the matchup is being targeted for the UFC 274 pay-per-view in May.

That gives us just under three months to get ready for a contest which, by all accounts, is going to produce absolute fireworks from beginning to end.

Prior to this latest update, Chandler sat down with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri and shared his thoughts on his upcoming opponent:

“I think I’m just basic, and I’m gonna keep a high pace, and we know Tony can keep a high pace. But I think I’m just gonna be a little bit more sharp. I think my power is gonna be a lot for him. I think I’m gonna have a speed advantage and an athleticism advantage. I’m good in all of the areas that Tony is good, he’s got very slick jiu-jitsu. I’ve yet to be caught in a submission so I don’t see Tony catching me, but he is very dangerous on the ground and I think his biggest attribute, his biggest strength, and the thing people fear the most is that he’s just got a little bit of a screw loose. That’s what excites everybody about these matchups. You never know what you’re gonna get when Tony steps into the octagon.”

Watch Michael Chandler's interview with Shakiel Mahjouri below:

When did Michael Chandler last fight?

After a debut win over Dan Hooker followed by a dramatic loss to Charles Oliveira in a UFC lightweight title fight, we saw Michael Chandler step back into the line of fire at UFC 268 last November.

For months, there was a lot of hype behind his fight with Justin Gaethje, and rightly so. Both men are known for coming forward with the sort of intent and violence that is bound to create fireworks. That's precisely the kind of war we got to see.

Gaethje managed to grind out the win in a brutal bout. However, by the time we get to the Ferguson fight, Chandler would've had six months to recover and prepare for this challenge.

