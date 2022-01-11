Michael Chandler interested in fighting Nate Diaz at welterweight

Michael Chandler has included Nate Diaz on the list of fighters he'd likely face next.

What's more, Chandler – who has been fighting at lightweight his entire career – claimed that he's willing to move up to welterweight to make the fight happen.

Fresh off a string of high-profile matchups in 2021, Chandler is in search of his next opponent. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the UFC lightweight revealed that he's expecting to fight either Conor McGregor or Tony Ferguson in his next fight. However, 'Iron' threw a curveball by including Diaz as a potential dance partner as well.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion said:

"Nobody has ever talked about me and Nate Diaz fighting. But for some reason, I'm like, 'Me and Nate Diaz should probably share the octagon at some point.' And obviously he's got his contract coming to a close. He's looking at fighting Poirier, that's the fight that he said he wants. But then he called the UFC and the UFC said Poirier sucks. But yeah, I'd throw Nate Diaz's name in the hat. And I'd love to fight him at 170 [pounds] instead of 155, I'll tell you that much."

Check out Michael Chandler's interview below:

Chandler added that he's been competing at around 155 lbs since his collegiate wrestling days. The 35-year-old, who revealed that he walks around at about 190 pounds, claimed that competing at welterweight could be refreshing for his career.

Tony Ferguson claims matchup with Michael Chandler is in the works

Tony Ferguson has revealed a fight with fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler is in the works for later this year. The former interim UFC lightweight champion previously took to social media to announce that he’s been in discussions over a potential showdown with Chandler in April or June.

'El Cucuy' tweeted:

"There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ"

Also Read Article Continues below

With that in mind, Ferguson believes Chandler is trying to avoid him by continuously lobbying for a fight with Conor McGregor. In response, Chandler warned Ferguson that he would beat him "from bell to bell."

Edited by C. Naik