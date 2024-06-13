"He hasn't got a lot of heart" - Nico Carrillo questions Saemapetch's grit ahead of high-stakes clash at ONE Fight Night 23

Nico Carrillo looks to extend his winning streak in ONE Championship when he returns at ONE Fight Night 23.

The bantamweight Muay Thai contender has proven himself to be one of the most dangerous strikers in the division.

His devastating power and ruthless finishing ability have been key to securing him some big wins and he expects it to be the same on July 5.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, he will take on a veteran competitor in the division in Saemapetch Fairtex.

In a recent interview on the Sky Sports MMA Club, Carrillo gave his thoughts on the match-up and where he believes he holds the advantage.

The 'King of the North' believes that his opponent will crumble under his pressure given what he has seen from him in the past:

"Just a fighter who packs a punch, really. I'm not really captivated by anything. I'm not fazed. And he's a good fighter, but he hasn't got a lot of heart. I don't think his chin will hold up for nine minutes. So I'm securely confident."

Nico Carrillo only needs one shot to land

As proven in his emphatic win over Thai legend Nong-O Hama in his last fight, it only takes one clean strike from Nico Carrillo to completely change a fight.

Considering that Saemapetch has been stopped multiple times during his career in ONE Championship, this is sure to be the story of the fight.

Carrillo can't afford to underestimate a seasoned competitor like his next opponent but he knows that he always has the great equalizer in his hands.

He could seemingly lose every second of a fight until one shot changes the entire trajectory of a contest and that makes him an incredibly dangerous opponent to step inside the Circle with.

At ONE Fight Night 23, he will look to cement his status as the next in line for a shot at the bantamweight Muay Thai title.

The card is set to kick off on July 5 at Lumpinee and will air live in US prime time, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.