“He helped put Muay Thai on the map” - Denis Puric admits admiration for ONE 167 opponent Rodtang

Denis Puric respects everything Rodtang has done to help put Muay Thai on the mat.

At just 26 years old, 'The Iron Man' is one of the most beloved fighters in the art of eight limbs, amassing an insane 271 career wins and a ONE world championship. Rodtang's laundry list of noteworthy wins and highlight-reel performances has helped take the sport out of Thailand and turn it into a growing global juggernaut.

Speaking with Bolasport, 'The Bosnian Menace' had nothing, but kind words Rodtang, dubbing 'The Iron Man' one of his favorite fighters and recognizing his contribution to Muay Thai. Puric said:

"He helped put Muay Thai on the map and he’s one of my favorite fighters".

After delivering a stellar performance against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 in April, Denis Puric will strap on the eight-ounce gloves for a bantamweight kickboxing clash with Rodtang at ONE 167.

It will be the first time the two high-octane strikers collide in a fight that could very well be a preview of their inevitable flyweight Muay Thai title clash.

Denis Puric expects the fireworks to fly against Rodtang at ONE 167

With notable wins over Tagir Khalilov, Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, and most recently, Jacob Smith, Denis Puric has established himself as one of the most exciting strikers in all of ONE Championship.

Going toe-to-toe with 'The Iron Man,' Puric expects the fireworks to fly when ONE heads back to Impact Arena in Bangkok.

"Well look, man, you got two of the most exciting guys in the division, you know, well one of them anyways, and it's going to be fireworks. You got two guys who have similar aggressiveness in the ring and it's going to be fireworks, man. I'm super excited to give the fans a wonderful performance."

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.