"Gonna surpass everyone" - Ali Abdelaziz names the one fighter he believes will become the future GOAT

Ali Abdelaziz represents some of the top fighters in modern MMA, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, Henry Cejudo and Kayla Harrison.

However, he believes there is one fighter whom he manages that will surpass all others. That fighter is current UFC middleweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Ali Abdelaziz was asked whether he believes Georges St-Pierre remains the greatest welterweight of all time or if Usman has overtaken the Canadian. Abdelaziz initially stated that Usman's record is superior to St-Pierre's, thus making him the greatest of all time at 170 pounds.

He added that if Usman continues to successfully defend his title, he will overtake all other GOAT contenders.

"I love Georges, he's a friend of mine. But when you talk about being fair, Kamaru just broke Georges record, or he's gonna break it in his next fight. He's tied up with him right, for the most wins. He's on a 17-fight winning streak... Never been dropped... I think Kamaru is the greatest welterweight of all time... He's in the talk with Khabib and Henry and all those guys. He, actually, he gonna have more title defenses than all of them, right? And he, I think, is gonna surpass everyone."

Ali Abdelaziz on why he believes Kamaru Usman will surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov

Another of Ali Abdelaziz's clients is undefeated former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. With such an impressive record, Khabib has always been a part of the 'GOAT' conversation and yet his own manager believes he will be surpassed.

Ali Abdelaziz had the following to say on the topic of Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"If Kamaru gets a couple more title defenses, he's above everybody, right? Because he's doing it the same way Khabib's doing it. But he's gonna have more title defenses. Khabib does have an undefeated record, but Kamaru just, his only loss was a slip, right, it was a slip. But at the end of the day, he's the most dominant champion in the UFC today have."

You can check out MMA Fighting's full interview with Ali Abdelaziz below:

