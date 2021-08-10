Former UFC champion Rashad Evans believes Ciryl Gane has an advantage over Jon Jones

Rashad Evans believes newly crowned interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane moves better than Jon Jones. Evans briefly provided his assessment in regards to the difference between Gane and Jones and also spoke on how Jones isn't moving as fast as he used to be.

During the recent edition of Morning Kombat: UFC 265 Recap, Evans claimed that not only does Gane have better movement than Jones but he also moves more creatively than the former UFC light heavyweight champion.

The UFC Hall-of-Famer believes those are things that Jones will have to work on and renew when he finally fights in the heavyweight division. Evans believes Jones cannot be the same as he was at 205lbs and thinks this is why it has taken the former UFC light heavyweight champion so long to make his move official. 'Suga' said:

"A guy like Ciryl Gane, he moves better than Jon Jones. He is more creative with his movement than Jon Jones is, so those are things that Jon is going to have to come into the heavyweight class renew. He can't be the same Jon Jones as he was at 205 and I think maybe this is why it has taken him so long to make this jump to heavyweight because he has to reinvent himself."

Jon Jones is yet to make his debut in the UFC's heavyweight division

Jon Jones' move up to heavyweight is yet to be made official. The former UFC light heavyweight champion has been out of action for a while now as he prepares to make his move up to heavyweight.

UFC president Dana White has admitted that the next time Jon Jones will be seen inside the octagon will be in 2022, owing to the former champion's self-proclaimed timeline. It remains to be seen how the rest of the heavyweight division will play out, now that Ciryl Gane is the new interim champion.

A fight between Gane and Francis Ngannou is expected to take place at some point down the line for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Additionally, former champion Stipe Miocic has reportedly agreed to fight Jon Jones. With all the big names in the mix, it truly is a very exciting time for the UFC's heavyweight division.

