'He was just another guy' - Dustin Poirier explains how his perception of Conor McGregor changed after UFC 257 fight

During a recent interview with a renowned boxing coach and commentator Teddy Atlas, Dustin Poirier explained how his perception of Conor McGregor has changed over the years. Poirier believes that McGregor's aura made it difficult for him to focus on the fight and resulted in him getting knocked out in round one of their first meeting back in 2014.

"This one (the first fight) the whole lead-up, the press conferences... everything. I remember before and during those moments I just felt like his (Conor McGregor's) aura was just taking over the room everywhere we went and when we got into the octagon that night six to seven years ago, I felt that aura. It didn't seem like I was fighting another man, I was fighting the myth, the legend... It was crazy. I felt like I was in there to slay the dragon. I felt like I was facing a lion and I felt like I had a slingshot,"Dustin Poirier said to Teddy Atlas

After losing to Conor McGregor at UFC 178, Dustin Poirier made some serious adjustments in his fighting career including a move up to lightweight and went on to defeat some of the best fighters that the division had to offer. The UFC booked the rematch between Poirier and McGregor at UFC 257 PPV event following a social media interaction between the pair in October 2020. Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the much anticipated rematch and handed the Irishman his first knockout loss in MMA.

Conor McGregor's aura bounced off Dustin Poirier

Explaining his growth as a fighter and as a person, Dustin Poirier told Teddy Atlas that he did not feel the same kind of pressure during the build-up to his UFC 257 rematch with Conor McGregor and felt that the confidence to face Conor McGregor came from the understanding that he has grown into one of the best fighters in the world.

"This time I felt like I was facing another man. The aura wasn't there and I don't think that's anything to do with Conor I think that's to do with me... to realize these guys bleed just like me and having confidence in my abilities and just years of making things happen and understanding that I am one of the best in the world. The aura that he carries, just bounced off of me... I felt like he was just another opponent," Dustin Poirier said.

Having overcome losses in crucial fights at the beginning of his career, Dustin Poirier has cemented his place as one of the best lightweights of all time. With his win over Conor McGregor, Poirier now holds a win over five former champions and interim champions and has achieved everything in his UFC career other than becoming undisputed champion.