“He was just coming forward” – Luke Lessei amazed by Eddie Abasolo’s unreal grit and resolve in their classic Muay Thai brawl

American Muay Thai sensation ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei admits his most recent opponent, countryman Eddie Abasolo, has been his ‘idol’ for many years while growing up and learning ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Last weekend, Lessei and Abasolo went to war in a three-round banger. The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, February 17th.

‘The Chef’ ended up winning a razor-thin split decision for his efforts, even surviving a knockdown to take the fight on the judges’ scorecards.

At the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews, Lessei gave Abasolo props for his toughness and durability.

‘The Chef’ stated:

“He was a little bit tougher than I had expected. I know I was hitting him with some powerful shots, and he was just coming forward the entire time. I don’t know what I was thinking. I thought I could get him out of there before the third bell rang but he also dropped me and that was my first time getting dropped so I wasn’t expecting that.”

Luke Lessei on Eddie Abasolo: “It was an honor to fight him”

27-year-old Luke Lessei says he has looked up to his recent opponent, Eddie Abasolo, for many years before their eventual showdown. So much so that it has been an absolute honor for the two to trade strikes in ONE, let alone beat his ‘idol’.

‘The Chef’ added:

“It was an honor to fight him of course. Like I’ve mentioned, I’ve been following him for years, I’ve looked up to him. He’s played a good role in my maturity as a fighter. It’s crazy fighting a guy that like, if you asked me six years ago “Who’s your favorite Muay Thai fighter” I would’ve said Eddie Abasolo without even thinking, so it’s crazy to fight him. To get a win against him is even crazier.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.