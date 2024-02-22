“This one was tough” – Luke Lessei reveals Eddie Abasolo was the first fighter to knock him down in a fight

American Muay Thai superstar ‘The Chef’ Luke Lessei knows he was in an absolute war last weekend, even if in the heat of battle it seemed like he had everything under control.

The most telling sign? A knockdown – the first ever in his professional career.

Lessei locked horns with fellow American Eddie Abasolo, a man he considers his "idol," at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, February 17.

‘The Chef’ ended up taking home a hard-earned split decision victory for his efforts, and the confidence to know he can survive being sent to the canvas.

Addressing the media in the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Lessei talked about the knockdown.

‘The Chef’ said:

“Yeah, both of my fights in ONE have been the most difficult. This one was tough because it was actually the first time I’ve ever been dropped in a fight, the first time getting dropped by one of my favorite fighters, by a fellow American.”

Luke Lessei on beating his "idol" Eddie Abasolo: “This is definitely the biggest win of my career”

If you’ve ever wondered why Luke Lessei and Eddie Abasolo have similar styles, it’s because ‘The Chef’ actually modeled his game after his most recent opponent growing up.

Lessei says the fact that he was able to fight his "idol" and beat him, made this win over Abasolo all the more special.

Lessei told media:

“This is definitely the biggest win of my career and the biggest fight of my career so far and it feels great to do that against someone that I’ve looked up to for years in Eddie.”

