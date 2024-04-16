“He just goes forward” - Smilla Sundell says Thai megastar Rodtang is the toughest and best puncher in Muay Thai

Smilla Sundell is a true student of Muay Thai and she believes there's one fighter who stands above the rest regarding one of the sport's most fundamental aspects.

The reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion believes Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the best puncher in Muay Thai.

Sundell also pointed out how Rodtang's innate granite chin makes him the toughest Muay Thai fighter on the planet.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Smilla Sundell was asked who has the best punches and toughest chin in Muay Thai.

She said:

"Best punches? Maybe Rodtang, because he just goes forward and punches everyone. Best chin, I think also Rodtang."

The Thai megastar currently reigns as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, and he reached the division's throne relying mostly on his forward pressure and granite chin.

Rodtang is 14-2 in ONE Championship and produced every possible highlight he could make in the promotion.

After making his promotional debut in September 2018, Rodtang scored three more wins to set up a world title challenge against then-ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Rodtang took a close unanimous decision win over the future ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion for the flyweight Muay Thai gold, a world title that's been in his possession since 2019.

Watch Sundell's interview below:

Smilla Sundell ready to defend throne against Natalia Diachkova

Smilla Sundell has always been considered a future all-time great, and she could bolster that sentiment when she defends her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in her next outing.

The Swedish teenage sensation will defend her throne against Russian knockout machine Natalia Diachkova in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Diachkova is 4-0 in ONE Championship, with three wins coming via knockout.

The 19-year-old world champion told the South China Morning Post of her upcoming world title defense:

"Yeah, I'm excited to fight Natalia. She's had a good, like, win streak now in ONE Lumpinee so I think she deserves a title shot, too."

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

