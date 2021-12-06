"He should have just kept quiet" - Conor McGregor takes a jab at Khabib Nurmagomedov's request to be made top pound-for-pound fighter in the world after retirement 

Conor McGregor admits that Khabib Nurmagomedov was a 'good' fighter but doesn't think that 'The Eagle' deserved to be made the top pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC following his win over Justin Gaethje back in 2020.

McGregor also pointed out that Nurmagomedov wanted his name to be put at the top of the pound-for-pound list despite announcing his retirement.

That is technically not supposed to happen because once a fighter retires, they're removed from all rankings. Conor McGregor also pointed out that while Nurmagomedov recently claimed that Jose Aldo is 'past his peak' as a fighter, the Brazilian proved the Russian wrong by picking up a spectacular win against top-contender Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44.

McGregor also claimed that Nurmagomedov's statements about Aldo 'make him look like a fool' now.

"He was a good fighter for those few weeks alright lol. Retiring takes you from all lists though. He retired and at the same time cried to be placed on one. It debunks your few tweets saying he is not about that. He should have just kept quiet about Aldo. He is a fool now," Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired last year with an undefeated 29-0 record. Over the years, he's beaten a host of former champions and top contenders, including McGregor himself, to become the lightweight champion. 'The Eagle' is regarded as one of the best lightweights in UFC history, if not the very best.

"Before you talk need to win some fights" - Ali Abdelaziz fires back at Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz immediately fired back at the Irishman for jibing at the Russian. He reminded the former two-division champion that he suffered back-to-back losses inside the octagon this year and must pick up a few wins before indulging in trash-talking with other fighters.

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @WillHarrisAOAF He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha @WillHarrisAOAF He cried in the cage asking to be put on top of a media appointed list bro haha Shut up boy you on your team before you talk need to win some fights 👋👋 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Shut up boy you on your team before you talk need to win some fights 👋👋 twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the octagon sometime in 2022. The Irishman is currently healing from a leg injury he suffered earlier this year at UFC 264.

Edited by C. Naik