  • "He should just lay low for a while," "This was a funny skit" - Fans react as Quinton Jackson’s attempt to hide falls apart following death threats

"He should just lay low for a while," "This was a funny skit" - Fans react as Quinton Jackson's attempt to hide falls apart following death threats

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 30, 2025 16:02 GMT
Fans react to Quinton
Fans react to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's attempt to disguise himself. [Images courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Quinton Jackson has revealed that he has been receiving death threats, which prompted him to attempt to disguise himself in public. However, when that effort failed, it sparked reactions from fans.

For context, Raja Jackson, Quinton's son, was recently involved in a brutal incident during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California. He was supposed to perform a few staged punches, but instead landed over 20 clean strikes on professional wrestler Syko Stu, leaving him unconscious.

In light of this incident, Quinton stated that the death threats he has been receiving have forced him to take precautions to disguise his identity when out in public.

Check out the post below:

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @HappyPunch's post on X to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"He should just lay low for a while….. It’s a horrible situation, and continuing to post videos about it is only keeping it front and center…."
Another user wrote:

"Not gonna lie, this was a funny skit."

Others commented:

"Glad to see he’s taking this seriously."
"Man said disguise😭yet is showing what his disguise is live on camera."
"Protect this man at all costs."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fans' reaction. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Quinton Jackson claps back at criticism about his parenting

Quinton Jackson and his son, Raja, faced significant backlash and intense scrutiny after an incident involving professional wrestler Syko Stu. Many netizens called for harsh consequences for Raja, while others questioned Quinton's parenting skills.

In response to the criticism, 'Rampage' took to X to defend himself, writing:

"Say what you want about me, twist my words all you want, hopefully none of your kids f**k up bad enough to have people judge your parenting. When all is said and done, when justice takes place, no matter what happens, I’ll still be a parent that loves ALL his kids. I’m allowed to complain about the racism, two human beings were involved in this incident. But hey, it’s the internet, be yourself 😉"
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
