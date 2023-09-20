“He just makes it look so easy” - Fans can’t get enough of Rodtang’s explosive ONE Championship debut in 2018

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take part in a historic bout at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

Challenging 'The Iron Man' for his throne will be none other than 'The Kicking Machine', ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

This bout is considered by many to be one of the most pivotal ones in modern Muay Thai history as two of the very best are in their prime and are about to collide. This match-up between dominant kings is rare not just in Muay Thai, but in combat sports in general.

Speaking of domination, Rodtang, true to his monicker, has ruled his division with an Iron fist since debuting in ONE Championship. He hasn't lost in ONE Muay Thai ever since he blasted through the competition in 2018. Shades of this level of dominance were seen as early as his promotional debut, which was against Surinamese-Dutch fighter, Sergio Wielzen.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of the one-sided beatdown:

"Now THAT'S how you make a ONE debut 💯 Can "The Iron Man" put on another statement performance against Superlek on September 22 when he defends the flyweight Muay Thai throne at ONE Friday Fights 34? 👑 @rodtang_jimungnon"

Watch Rodtang bring his legendary violent style as he defends his belt against Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. Fans in the United States and Canada can watch The event live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.