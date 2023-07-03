"He just need a lil recovery ho* phase" - Fans empathize with Brian Ortega after he's exposed for liking series of semi-nudes amid Tracy Cortez saga

Brian Ortega is seemingly going through a rough time post his break up with UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez. While both parties were silent about their break up so far, they recently traded barbs after Cortez was seen with former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa.

Ortega has now been exposed for going on a spree of liking semi-naked Twitter posts, some of which even appear to be morphed. A post from UFC strawweight Diana Belbita was also among the ones liked by Ortega.

While some cannot help kicking Ortega when he's down, a majority of MMA fans are sympathizing with 'T-City' as he appears to be going through some turmoil.

Meanwhile one of the NSFW profiles liked by Brian Ortega actually reverted back, admitting that he's 'cute'.

Check out some more comments below:

The Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez saga so far

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez went public with their relationship in 2020 and announced their engagement the following year.

However, the pair unexpectedly broke up earlier this year, deleting each other's pictures from social media. While there was no initial drama, master tweeter Paulo Costa recently sparked controversy by posting a picture with Cortez.

While Costa subsequently cleared up the air by posting a video with his girlfriend Tamara Alves, the damage had already been done. Ortega fired the first shot, hinting that he chose to end the relationship and did not 'fumble the bag'. 'T-City wrote:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G sh*t!"

Tracy Cortez fired back:

"Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now 😂😂 I’m blessed 🙏🏽😌 #MoveWithLove 🫶🏽"

