"He just passed Khabib in total kids" - Fans react to news of Conor McGregor and partner Dee Devlin expecting fourth child

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is currently airing with Conor McGregor coaching opposite Michael Chandler. While fans are awaiting the announcement of the bout between the two, 'The Notorious' made another big announcement on Wednesday.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the former double champ told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that he is expecting his fourth child, stating:

"I have three children. I've got two boys and a girl. My oldest son Conor Jr. is six, my daughter Croia Mairead's four and my youngest son Rian has just turned two. Things are going well. We've also got another one on the way."

Check out Conor McGregor's announcement of his fourth child below:

Mixed martial arts fans reacted comically to the news on Twitter. @McGregorRousey compared 'The Notorious' to his long-time rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, stating:

"BREAKING: Conor just passed Khabib in total kids. #GOAT #HERO"

@ClydeYouTube seemingly poked at Nurmagomedov pulling out of fights by responding:

"Never pulled out of a fight or Dee, GOAT!!!"

@bezmir369 joked:

"Soon he will need double wifey status"

@ZombieFightFan labeled McGregor as Nurmagomedov's son:

"What about Khabib’s son that was born 14 July 1988?"

@Slayer_Tip accused the former double champ of steroid usage while also taking a shot at another former double champ, Henry Cejudo:

"That baby is gonna pop outta her lookin like Henry Cejudo with the amount of juice in Conors system"

@UfcHonest believes the news spells the end of Conor's fighting career:

"4th baby? Mcgregor ain’t fighting again"

@SoTragic_ claimed that is the only way McGregor can beat Khabib:

"Only thing he beats Khabib at"

@Bigydofier suggested McGregor may have more than four children:

"He definitely got more then 4 💯"

Conor McGregor shares prediction for Michael Chandler bout

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated comeback fight is set to take place against Michael Chandler at a date that has yet to be announced. 'The Notorious' has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. The former double champ revealed his prediction for the bout while speaking with Megan Olivi, stating:

"I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that's what I'm aiming for. I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent, and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that, and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (3:40) :

McGregor has spent the past two years recovering from the leg break. While there has been uncertainty around whether the bout will take place, both he and Chandler have assured fans that they will fight this year.

