"He would have killed your brain!" - Ali Abdelaziz tells Tony Ferguson why he is glad he never fought Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager and Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz responded to UFC Lightweight Tony Ferguson as the latter took a jab at him on the social media platform.

Ali Abdelaziz had earlier replied to a Tweet by Kamaru Usman that said he was done waiting for Jorge Masvidal. Ali wrote in reaction to this Tweet that Kamaru Usman is the best Welterweight champion that the UFC has ever seen.

At this juncture, 'El Cucuy' decided to chime and give his views about Ali's comment - that is was Georges St-Pierre and not Usman who took that mantle.

"Eat It Ali... [@ Georges St-Pierre] -CSO-"

Ali Abdelaziz then responded to Tony Ferguson's dig, claiming that he was luck to have never fought Khabib Nurmagomedov. The two were infamously scheduled to fight five times but it never came to fruition.

Additionally, Abdelaziz referenced the battering that Tony Ferguson endured at the hands of Justin Gaethje at UFC 246.

"Tony Tony You know what I’m glad [Khabib Nurmagomedov] never fight with you he would’ve killed your brain you don’t have much left [Justin Gaethje] change you forever you always going to be are stupid nephew."

This statement from Ali comes after Khabaib Nurmagomedov's recent "elite" remarks regarding Tony Ferguson.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Tony Ferguson was never "elite"

UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared in an interview with RT Sport. In the course of the interview, 'The Eagle' broke down the possible reasons behind people challenging his crowning as the 'greatest lightweight'. He mentioned the many times that a fight between him and Tony Ferguson was booked but cancelled as a reason. He said.

Maybe it should have been Tony Ferguson. Maybe. All of my close ones would confirm this – I swear, I have never considered him an elite lightweight. He is very good; was very good; but never an elite one. You just can’t belong to the elite at the age of 37. Nobody has ever done this, and even Khabib can’t. Heavyweight is a different story. But at 155 pounds, never. Nobody could change my mind in this regard, that’s first. Second of all, since 2016, he (Tony Ferguson) has fought Kevin Lee, (Edson) Barboza, (Anthony) Pettis, and (Donald) Cerrone. These four have 20 losses combined for the last four years. So, since 2016, he hasn’t fought any solid competition. But now he is facing young, tough, top lightweights – Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. And they both picked him apart like a schoolboy.

Tony Ferguson was riding a phenomenal 12-fight win streak before he clashed with Justin Gaethje (after Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out) at UFC 249 in May 2020. 'The Highlight' dominated Ferguson throughout the fight, winning via TKO in the fifth round.

Thereafter Tony Ferguson fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. Again, Ferguson was dominated by his opponent, losing the fight via decision. As Khabib Nurmagomedov said, these back-to-back losses did take away the positive momentum that Tony Ferguson was riding on.

