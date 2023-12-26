“He knew that I wasn't drunk” - Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson thanks Dana White for “helping him out” when he was in jail

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson reflected on an act of kindness from Dana White and spoke on how the UFC boss separates business from personal life.

During his appearance on The HJR Experiment, he revealed that the UFC CEO was very helpful when he was in jail and that he was grateful for that:

"When I went to jail that one time, Dana White, he came there and he was there for me you know what I'm saying? He helped me out. He knew that I wasn't drunk, I wasn't on drugs and stuff like that. So when he figured that out, he came, he helped me out."

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson also brought up that he understands that White has to conduct himself differently in terms of business, but noted that it's no different from what fighters have to do. He added that he refrains from speaking negatively about the UFC CEO, saying:

"I'm not gonna talk sh*t about Dana because at the end of the day, I know what he does is just business. But what people should understand is you know, it's business for us [fighters] too. Like, we're the ones putting our lives on the line you know, and I made the UFC a lot of money."

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's comments here:

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson describes reaction to Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson recently described his reaction to Dan Henderson knocking out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion had 'Hendo' as a guest on his Jaxxon Podcast, where they reflected on the fight and the iconic knockout. The 45-year-old noted that he got emotional after the knockout because of his close friendship with Bisping at the time, saying:

"Me and [Michael] Bisping, we're like brothers. Especially back then, we're not as close now because some bullsh*t between our managers...I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out one time...I cried in the locker room. He got knocked out that bad, I felt really bad, bro." [30:33 - 30:53]