“He did knock me out” - Nabil Anane extremely satisfied after avenging previous defeat against Superlek

Nabil Anane was thrilled to have exacted payback on Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their rematch last weekend in Japan. It was a result he said he worked hard for and long looking deliver on.

The Algerian-Thai phenom, the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, scored a dominant unanimous decision victory over 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Anane capitalized on his reach and height advantage to hold steady control of the contest, which even saw the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout hit the canvas in the opening round following a series of strikes from the 6-foot-4 Team Mehdi Zatout standout.

In an interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring following his victory, Nabil Anane spoke about the gratification he got from his dominant decision win over his former tormentor, saying:

"I also got my first knockout in my life, and he did knock me out in our first fight. Since I’ve been knocked out, I trained very hard with my brother, my coach, my family. I love all of you guys. I love you guys so much. I want to thank you guys a lot."

Nabil Anane lost in his first encounter with Superlek in June 2023 in his ONE Championship debut, knocked out in the opening round.

The showdown at ONE 172 was originally set as a unification match until Superlek, the erstwhile divisional king, was stripped of the world title after missing weight and hydration in the official weigh-ins. It proceeded but was revised as a non-title, three-round showdown.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Chatri Sityodtong expects a trilogy match between Nabil Anane and Superlek

The rivalry between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is now a full-blown one and ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects the two to be at it again in a trilogy match at some point in the near future.

Sityodtong spoke about it during the post-event press conference, highlighting how the two top Muay Thai fighters' paths are bound to meet again considering how their rivalry has shaped up. And it could well be in a world title setting.

He said:

"But look, they're gonna run it back. And let's see five rounds. And, yeah, Nabil is a nightmare for any fighter. It doesn't matter who you are."

The win at ONE 172 was the seventh straight for Anane since he lost in his debut outing in ONE Championship to Superlek two years ago.

