"He doesn't know anything about my game" - Francis Ngannou not worried by former coach training Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou was formerly trained by Fernand Lopez, the man who's currently helping Ciryl Gane prepare for his upcoming title clash with 'The Predator' at UFC 270. While Lopez and Ngannou have previously trained with one another, the heavyweight champ doesn't feel it will affect him adversely in the upcoming fight with his former teammate.

Francis Ngannou pointed out that Lopez had no idea about his game for the last three years. The heavyweight champion added that he's made many improvements that are yet to be seen. 'The Predator' also claimed his skillset is yet to be exposed because his fights often don't last too long.

"First of all, I've been here for almost four years. I haven't seen Fernand for almost three years so he doesn't know anything about my game from the past three years and when I go to fight, unfortunately, there isn't many things that people can see of my improvement because the fight won't last that long for me to expose my skills," Ngannou said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Francis Ngannou prepared to "make a statement" at UFC 270

Although Ciryl Gane is the interim heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou doesn't consider the title legitimate. 'The Predator' made it clear that he's the undisputed king of heavyweights right now and is motivated to prove the same at UFC 270.

With all the talk surrounding how Ngannou is being considered a potential underdog against Gane, 'The Predator' wants to shut his critics up with a statement win on January 22.

“I don’t recognize his belt. I’m the undisputed heavyweight champion. [Gane’s belt] isn’t legitimate, it is a replacement. The presence of the champion makes the interim title invalid. And I’m here. I want to be the one, the only one, on top of the division. That means I have to take everyone else out… I have what it takes to shut up everyone in the division. I’m going to make a statement on January 22,” Ngannou told Sports Illustrated.

