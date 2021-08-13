"He knows who's the guy to beat him" - Paulo Costa vows to rematch Israel Adesanya after suffering setback at UFC 253

Paulo Costa's title aspirations were halted by Israel Adesanya at UFC 253 last year. The Brazilian was TKO'd by 'The Last Stylebender' in the second frame of their title fight. Costa's undefeated record was blemished and Adesanya moved on to other rivalries.

The major setback, however, has not derailed Paulo Costa from his mission to claim the undisputed throne. Costa believes he can overcome Israel Adesanya if they ever clash again. In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Costa pledged to snatch the belt from Adesanya down the line. 'The Eraser' claims to be the only guy at middleweight who has the right set of tools to defeat the Kiwi champion.

"It's my destiny. There are two things in my plan - beat [Israel Adesanya] and take the belt. I think the belt will come naturally. But if he is still with the belt, it will be soon and not too late. I need to fight him again. He knows who is the guy to beat him," said Paulo Costa.

Paulo Costa's impressive 11-1 pro-MMA record certainly warrants him a second chance. The hard-hitting Brazilian does not have a shred of doubt in his mind that he can overcome Adesanya in a rematch. However, if Stylebender decides to move to light heavyweight, Costa is determined to conquer the 185-lbs championship first.

"I will still be at 185lbs until I get the belt. There is no doubt about it. I will get the belt. If [Adesanya] moves up, I will still be here to get the belt. In my mind that belt is mine.and will be mine. Nobody can stop me," added Costa.

Check out Paulo Costa's interview with Brett Okamoto below:

Sport: Israel Adesanya Defeats Paulo Costa With TKO In UFC 253 [VIDEO] pic.twitter.com/MuKBw6qf46 — The Site News (@TheSitenews) September 27, 2020

Who is Paulo Costa fighting next?

Former middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori will be Paulo Costa's next opponent. The Italian fighter is coming off the back of a loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 263 and wants to rectify his mistakes come October 23 at UFC Fight Night 196 against 'Borrachinha'. He recently unveiled a poster for his forthcoming bout via Instagram:

Champion Israel Adesanya reckons Paulo Costa will secure the win owing to his superior striking prowess. Adesanya said in a recent YouTube video:

"Costa (will win the fight)... Costa is just gonna do what he did to (Yoel) Romero type of s**t because Vettori doesn't have the striking ability."

