"He knows I'm not gonna tell the media jacksh*t" - Dana White on Nate Diaz trashing the UFC on the internet

Dana White understands that Nate Diaz was frustrated at the UFC's apparent reluctance to book the last fight on his contract. The UFC supremo has explained that sometimes it takes longer than usual to book specific fights and that was the case with Diaz.

The wait is finally over for the Stockton native after he was booked in a welterweight matchup against surging contender Khamzat Chimaev. The pair will lock horns at the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on September 10.

Before the fight was made official, Diaz took to social media on several occasions to call out the UFC brass, making his displeasure over the situation public. Weighing in on the same, White said that Diaz knew the UFC president wouldn't talk to the media about it, so he made things public to try and force the promotion into granting his wish.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said:

"Sometimes it takes longer to get stuff done than normal and so many people are going crazy. Plus you know, Nate was going off and going crazy with the media because he knows I'm not gonna tell the media jacksh*t, so he can go out and say whatever he wants to say and go crazy. I'm not going to say, I'm not going to tell those guys anything so, you know, we're finally here."

Dana White weighs in on Nate Diaz's future following Khamzat Chimaev clash

Dana White doesn't know what the future holds for Nate Diaz. He also doesn't know whether the fight against Chimaev will be the Stockton native's farewell fight inside the octagon. Having said that, Diaz is yet to extend his contract with the promotion so as things are, it's likely that he will leave the UFC after this fight.

White said that he recently had a chat with Diaz about his future. The UFC boss apparently asked the 37-year-old to do whatever he wants in life going forward and didn't urge him to continue fighting. He also added that Nate Diaz changes opinions frequently, so only the man himself can tell what the future holds for him:

"Nate's been with us for a long time and I like Nate. I said 'Nate, do whatever you want to do, kid, go do whatever you want to do.'... Nate's awesome and loves everybody one minute and then next minute he wants his release and wants to leave and he's pi**ing on the lawn out back and you know, you don't know where you're at with that kid."

Full Violence ™ @Full_Violence Dustin and Conor did the same thing. Khamzat supposedly Nate’s last fight in the UFC, but how much you wanna bet Nate Diaz gonna sign like a 8 fight contract with the UFC during fight week? I’ve seen this too many timesDustin and Conor did the same thing. Khamzat supposedly Nate’s last fight in the UFC, but how much you wanna bet Nate Diaz gonna sign like a 8 fight contract with the UFC during fight week? I’ve seen this too many times 😂 Dustin and Conor did the same thing.

