He laughed at my face - Only fighter to defeat Islam Makhachev reveals difference in Khabib Nurmagomedov's behavior before and after fight

Adriano Martins corroborated Charles Oliveira's statement that Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and their whole team are arrogant.

Martins, the only man to beat Makhachev, revealed that the Dagestanis were disrespectful towards him before the fight. However, he added that their behavior quickly changed after he gave them a taste of humility.

Watch the highlight in the clip below:

LA CAGE @lacageMMA_ Quel contre.. et dire que cet adversaire a enchaîné que des défaites depuis son KO sur Islam Makhachev.. 🤔

Quel contre.. et dire que cet adversaire a enchaîné que des défaites depuis son KO sur Islam Makhachev.. 🤔 https://t.co/9oJ46gLAN4

During an interview with Brazilian MMA Fighters on YouTube, Martins recalled his experience meeting Makhachev and Nurmagomedov for the first time in 2015. In a subtitled video, Martins recounted:

"At the presentation, they introduced Islam, and then they introduced me. Bruce Buffer introduced me and then Khabib and his father started laughing in my face. They were laughing their heads off. I didn't understand and after they lost Khabib was polite. He went to congratulate me."

Watch the interview in the clip below:

Former UFC lightweight champion Oliveira recently accused Makhachev and his team of something similar. According to the Brazilian, Makhcahev and his squad have been very arrogant as of late, adding that their overconfidence will lead to their downfall.

Check out the comments below:

Islam Makhachev vows to make easy work of Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev was recently guested on a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show to talk about his upcoming bout against Charles Oliveira. During the interview, the Russian revealed that he's very confident he's going to make light work of the former lightweight champion.

"Of course I really believe [that I'll smash Oliveira]," Makhachev proclaimed. "Because brother, he lose in the UFC seven times, brother. He not gonna upset if he lose one more time. People finish him seven times brother... And this guy champion in my division. I'm very upset because of [this]."

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview below:

On top of that, Makhachev added that he isn't worried about Oliveira's ground game. The lightweight title challenger said he is certain he will take 'do Bronx' down with ease.

Oliveira will face Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280. The bout will take place on October 22, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew