“He left his mark” - Johan Ghazali praises fellow phenom Nabil Anane’s incredible rise to superstardom

18-year-old Malaysian Muay Thai sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is part of ONE Championship's next generation of martial arts superstars.

The Kuala Lumpur native has made his mark in the world's largest martial arts organization and is now poised to lead the promotion for the next decade.

Recently, Ghazali praised fellow phenom, ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane for his unprecedented rise to greatness.

Anane, a 20-year-old Algerian-Thai Muay Thai fighter who trains and fights out of Thailand, became the bantamweight division's interim titleholder last January when he defeated highly regarded 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in Bangkok.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali had nothing but praise for his fellow rising star.

'Jojo' said:

"I must say I have been impressed by his punching power. That reach and that power is really special. Whether it can get the job done against Superlek? I don’t think so. But I’m not taking anything away from Nabil Anane. He’s young, he’s got good hands, and he left his mark here."

Needless to say, Ghazali couldn't be happier for the six-foot-four-inch tall fighter, and Anane will have a chance to cement his greatness in his next fight.

Nabil Anane to unify bantamweight gold with Thai icon Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 172 in Japan

20-year-old ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane will attempt to unify the division's gold when he takes on former foe 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand later this month.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The two lock horns at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will be broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

