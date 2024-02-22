"He liked it" - Michael Chandler talks about lack of communication between him and Conor McGregor since UFC TUF 31

Michael Chandler recently opened up about the resounding silence between him and Conor McGregor since the conclusion of 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' (TUF).

Chandler's latest attempt to lure 'The Notorious' back into the octagon took place during his unexpected appearance on this week's WWE Monday Night RAW in Anaheim, California. 'Iron' delivered an impassioned speech, issuing a direct challenge to McGregor to finally make their long-discussed showdown a reality.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler was asked if McGregor had responded to his widely circulated RAW promo. The 37-year-old American revealed that their most recent interaction occurred during their time on 'TUF' last year:

"We don't. We've never DM'd or any of that kind of stuff our interactions have been on the show or when we've kept past each other or in passing. I saw some people who said he liked it, or he responded, or whatever it may be honestly, I haven't really been on it."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (8:00):

Following his coaching stint opposite McGregor on 'TUF' in early 2023, Chandler has been linked to a possible UFC comeback bout against the Irishman. In the midst of ongoing speculation, McGregor revealed his intention to face Chandler at the UFC's annual International Fight Week pay-per-view event on June 29.

Despite McGregor's announcement, UFC CEO Dana White has refuted the claims, asserting that there is no confirmed fight scheduled for the former two-division champion.

Fans react to Michael Chandler's explosive WWE promo

Michael Chandler's passionate callout for Conor McGregor on the latest WWE Monday Night RAW sparked a spectrum of responses from fans.

One fan wrote:

"Now, a WWE Superstar should call out another WWE Superstar at an UFC event."

Another wrote:

"This is where the TKO merger kicked in."

Check out some more reactions below:

"That crossover between WWE and UFC 🔥"

"I can’t lie this was a creative way of building up a fight if it does happen."

"Cody needs to cut a promo on Roman at UFC 299 lmaooo."

"Chandler vs. McGregor at Wrestlemania. Give the people what they want"

