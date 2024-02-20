"You're the size of my leg" - When Conor McGregor got trolled by Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in 2016 only to be called out on WWE seven years later

Conor McGregor has consistently taken aim at WWE, never holding back in his scathing criticisms and mockery of its talents. With a reputation for unapologetic trash talk, the former two-division UFC champion has spared no opportunity to label the world of professional wrestling as "fake."

As a result of his critiques, McGregor has ignited the wrath of prominent WWE figures. During the buildup to his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202 in 2016, 'The Notorious' was questioned about the possibility of transitioning to professional wrestling in WWE.

In his reply, he not only scoffed at the theatrical aspects of WWE and its wrestlers but also insinuated that they lack mental fortitude.

Later, McGregor followed up with a tweet:

"I didn't mean no disrespect to the @wwefans. What I meant to say was that I'd slap the head off your entire roster. And twice on Sundays."

WWE star Roman Reigns responded with a dismissive comment:

"You're the size of my leg. Shut up."

Likewise, Brock Lesnar decisively rebuffed the idea of facing the Irishman in a hypothetical wrestling match when questioned about it during an interview with radio personality Sam Roberts in August 2016.

However, significant developments have occurred in the past seven years, particularly the merger of UFC and WWE under the TKO Group Holdings conglomerate.

Michael Chandler's recent tactic to entice 'The Notorious' back into the fold occurred during his surprise appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW in Anaheim, California. 'Iron' seized the spotlight and delivered a fiery promo, challenging McGregor to finally materialize their long-debated matchup.

McGregor has been loosely associated with a potential UFC comeback bout against Chandler ever since their coaching stint on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' in early 2023. Following prolonged speculation, McGregor revealed his return fight against Chandler on New Year’s Eve, scheduled for June 29 at the UFC’s annual International Fight Week pay-per-view. However, UFC CEO Dana White has refuted McGregor’s assertions.

Dana White attributes Conor McGregor's inactivity to 'money complications'

During the recent post-fight press conference for UFC 298, Dana White discussed Conor McGregor's extended absence from the octagon and the ongoing contract talks.

The UFC CEO stated that McGregor's financial achievements and recent endeavors have made negotiations more complex:

"Conor McGregor's got a lot of money, and anytime we get Conor, we'll be happy, know, be thrilled when he comes and fights. But money complicates a lot of things. He just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie, and he's got obligations with that, and he does want to fight this year, but we'll see what happens."

'The Notorious' hasn't fought since fracturing his leg in his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, but he has frequently expressed frustration over not being scheduled for fights by the organization.