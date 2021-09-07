"He does that a little better than Khabib" - Anthony Smith explains what separates Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Anthony Smith feels Islam Makhachev's ability to take more risks inside the octagon sets him apart from Khabib Nurmagomedov. According to 'Lionheart,' Makhachev focuses more on transitioning into submissions after taking the fight to the ground.

In an appearance on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Smith spoke about what separates Islam Makhachev from Khabib Nurmagomedov. Smith believes that had 'The Eagle' taken more risks trying to submit opponents instead of inflicting ground-and-pound damage on them, he might have looked more dominant.

"I do like how Islam seems to...he takes more chances than Khabib did on the ground when he was on top. He gets into more scrambly transitions which is a good thing I think, to be honest. I think sometimes Khabib pulled his foot off the gas and didn't take as many chances. I think if he took more chances I think he'd have finished guys more faster. Over a period of time, he just wore guys down, he broke them, exhausted them and then they just looked for the door," Smith said.

According to Smith, Khabib Nurmagomedov intentionally took his foot off the gas at certain moments in fights. 'Lionheart' believes the Russian did this to conserve his energy so that he could go the distance. His fighting style revolves around wearing opponents down and exhausting them.

Islam, on the other hand, is more active in that regard. He keeps trying to transition into different submissions to get the finish. It makes him look more prolific as a fighter, claims Smith.

Check out Anthony Smith's appearance on Mike Swick's podcast below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Islam Makhachev to get the finish against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267

Islam Makhachev and RDA will settle their unfinished business 😤



Both sides have agreed to the lightweight bout at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ij12IThmjf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2021

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267 on October 30. Makhachev looks at the fight as a potential number one contender's matchup and Khabib Nurmagomedov agrees. According to 'The Eagle,' if Makhachev manages to finish dos Anjos, he can be the frontrunner for a title shot.

Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington were unable to finish the Brazilian on the ground. It will be an incredible feat if Makhachev manages to do so.

Also Read

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh