“He’ll become a champion” - Yuya Wakamatsu has high hopes for Japanese Muay Thai star Nadaka Yoshinari

Japanese stars Yuya Wakamatsu and Nadaka Yoshinari will both carry their nation's hopes into pivotal world title fights at ONE 173.‘Little Piranha’ will make his first world championship defense of his 135-pound MMA throne against two-division glory-seeking ONE strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio.Nadaka, on the other hand, will seek to become the inaugural atomweight Muay Thai world champion against Thailand’s Numsurin Chor Ketwina.Their parallel journeys to glory have created mutual respect between these elite competitors.Wakamatsu has faced the who’s who of the talent-stacked flyweight MMA ranks, and has finally achieved his lifelong journey when he knocked out former world titleholder Adriano Moraes last March for 26 pounds of gold.The 30-year-old knockout merchant recognizes the same championship qualities in Nadaka and believes he will soon join ONE Championship’s elite group of Japanese world champions. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Tribe Tokyo MMA representative said in his pre-event interview with the promotion:&quot;I don't think of myself as older than him at all. I believe it's only natural that he'll become a champion,&quot; Wakamatsu stated with unwavering conviction.”Nadaka has lived up to the hype surrounding him in his perfect 3-0 run in the home of martial arts. At ONE 173, the former Rajadamnern Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai world champion will go for the only belt missing in his collection.Yuya Wakamatsu is confident the flyweight MMA belt will stay in JapanBattle-hardened by his ups and downs in the world's largest martial arts organization, Yuya Wakamatsu remains unfazed by the caliber of his first challenger.Joshua Pacio, after all, is the most decorated strawweight MMA world champion in the promotion's rich history and has a history in his sights.However, 'Little Piranha' remains confident about his supreme abilities.While speaking with the ONE Championship, he said:&quot;Not that strongly, but I always think that way. It's not something special just for this event. I always carry that mindset.&quot;Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates about ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.