"He'll come back up again" - Nong-O certain Superbon will rediscover his form after Tawanchai loss at ONE 17

Nong-O Hama says Superbon's loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their rematch last month has done little to break his spirit. If anything, the Evolve MMA fighter believes the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is only more dialed up to be firing on all cylinders again after his latest setback.

He shed some light on Superbon's mindset after his shocking second-round TKO loss to the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym man, reminding Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin that losing is, after all, nothing new in the martial arts realm.

Nong-O offered:

"Winning or losing is all part of the sport. There has to be someone who wins and someone who loses. What he is focusing right now on, is to improve himself, just watching where did he miss, where did he make a mistake, and then he just improved on that, and then he'll come back up again."

Watch the full interview here:

Tawanchai's triumph over Superbon at ONE 170 pulled him to a 2-0 lead over the latter. He overcame the kickboxing specialist by majority decision in their first dance at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Nong-O says he's feeling at his best ahead of flyweight debut in ONE Championship

Meanwhile, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion seeks a bounce-back win when he returns at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After defeats to world-class opponents Jonathan Haggerty, Nico Carrillo, and Kiamran Nabati, Nong-O ventures into the flyweight division for the first time in the organization against ever-dangerous Kongthoranee Sor Sommai this Friday, February 7.

Ahead of his return inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, the Evolve MMA representative, in the same exchange with Bangkok Post, revealed that his decision to make the switch has worked wonders despite initial struggles.

"It was tough during the early stage, but when it all came out, and my weight became stable, I felt like I became faster, and I became fitter."

Fight fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to the entire ONE Fight Night 28 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

