"He'll have everyone on the edge of their seats" - Freddie Haggerty certain Lyndon Knowles will impress vs Roman Kryklia

British striking genius Lyndon Knowles has a tough task on deck when he opens his ONE Championship account at ONE Fight Night 30. But close associate Freddie Haggerty is confident his coach and teammate has all the tools needed to dazzle.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the 38-year-old veteran attempts to unseat two-sport world champion Roman Kryklia from his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne and get his promotional tenure off to a flyer.

Their scheduled five-round tie will broadcast live in U.S. primetime, this Friday, April 4. Speaking on what fans can expect from Lyndon Knowles on fight night, Haggerty told the promotion:

"Lyndon's nothing but entertainment. I promise you he'll have everyone on the edge of their seats. The fans are going to love him at ONE. His personality is great. Just everything about him is great. [He is] such a great person."

Lyndon Knowles stoked to rise to the throne inside Lumpinee Stadium

For his part, the Londoner—who's spent the past few years developing the Haggerty brothers (Freddie and Jonathan) into the most dangerous brothers in the striking realm alongside their head coach and his eldest brother Christian—is ready to make the most of his chance inside the Thai capital.

A three-time WBC Muay Thai world champion, the Knowlesy Academy man is not a stranger to competing under the brightest lights in a global setting.

Sure, fighting in ONE Championship against an opponent of Roman Kryklia's caliber is as tough as they come. However, the striker with two decades of experience won't have it any other way.

In a separate interview with the promotion, Lyndon Knowles declared what this chance means to him:

"I'm super excited for it. It's been a long time coming, to be honest. Everything happens for a reason, though. It consists of patience, dedication, and hard work. It's the perfect opportunity for me."

He added:

“We got offered the fight at the start of March, so it’s three and a half week’s notice. Some things you can’t say no to, and this is one of them. But when opportunity arises, you have to take it.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card headlined by Roman Kryklia and Lyndon Knowles' world title tilt for free this Friday, April 4.

