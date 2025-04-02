“He’ll pull guard for sure” - Fabricio Andrey doubts Ashley Williams will risk exchanging takedowns with him 

Fabricio 'Hokage' Andrey has already garnered a reputation as one of the best takedown artists in submission grappling.

His opponents have now learned that it's a bad idea to stand with the Manaus, Brazil native and more often than not just choose to pull guard.

At ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, Andrey expects Ashley Williams to follow this trend.

'Hokage' shared in an interview with ONE ahead of his highly-awaited promotional debut this Friday, April 4, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“He’ll pull guard for sure. But how? We don’t know. But forget about exchanging takedowns because that’s not going to happen. Maybe he’ll try it in the first 30 seconds."

The IBJJF and ADCC veteran continued:

“He’s going to try to take me down in the first 20 seconds. He’s going to take two heavy slaps on the neck, then he’s going to jump into closed guard or some other guard that allows him to wrap around my legs. I’m going to get out, pass his guard, take his back, and submit him.”

To be fair, it's quite evident why there are not a lot of grapplers who wish to play to Fabricio Andrey's strengths. Apart from his dynamically creative submission entries, the 25-year-old's underrated judo game is a sight to behold, and his swift and powerful double-leg blasts are indeed a problem for everyone.

Fabricio Andrey confident he can break Ashley Williams

While not as credentialed as Fabrico Andrey, Ashley Williams has also become one of the most respected grapplers in the BJJ scene.

The ADCC European Trials winner is known for his well-rounded skills and incredible ability to get out of submissions. 'Hokage', though, believes he has finished much tougher opponents than Williams before.

“I’ve fought a lot of good guard players. I’ve fought a lot of good wrestlers. I’ve managed to take down the best wrestlers in my category," Andrey told ONE.

"I’ve managed to pass the guard of the best guard players in my division. I’ve managed to take down the best judokas. So, why not submit someone who is difficult to submit? Let’s go.”

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 30 free as it happens live in US Primetime

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.