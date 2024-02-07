"He looked like trash” - Conor Benn blasted by Terence Crawford’s trainer for recent performance after calling out ‘Bud’ 

Conor Benn recently defeated Peter Dobson via unanimous decision, with the Brit going twelve rounds for the first time in his career.

Following the bout, 'The Destroyer' called out several of the biggest names at welterweight (147 pounds) and super light (140 pounds), including Errol Spence Jr and Devin Haney.

But, there was a pugilist that Benn shared his interest in facing prior to competing against Dobson, none other than pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford.

'Bud' is regarded as one of the best P4P boxers in the world, and became the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight divisions following his TKO win over Spence Jr. last year.

Crawford's trainer, Brian 'BoMac' McIntyre, recently shared his thoughts on Benn's performance against Peter Dobson during an interview with Fight Hub TV.

He said this:

"I think he looked like trash. I didn't watch the fight. I just heard, you know, some of the coaches were watching it. I was basically driving... I know Pete [Conor Benn's coach] really well, so Pete gave him a pretty tough fight. I don't think much of him. I reallly don't know of him. I just hear his name."

Listen to McIntyre's comments below from 1:50:

Conor Benn posts heated DM exchange with Adrien Broner

Conor Benn has welcomed the challenge set by former WBA welterweight champion, Adrien Broner.

The pair shared a heated exchange on Instagram following Benn's recent victory over Peter Dobson, with 'The Destroyer' eager to find his next opponent as soon as possible.

Broner made a successful return to the squared circle in July, 2023, against Bill Hutchinson, and it appears that the former champion is still hungry for action.

An image of Benn's exchange with Broner was posted to X by talkSport boxing editor, Michael Benson.

'AB' wrote this:

"I will fight you next bro you're easy work."

Benn fired back with:

"I ain't your bro. We tried to make the fight but you didn't put down the bottle. Don't @ me unless your serious because we can make it whenever you want."

Broner responded with this:

"Ok I will gladly fuck you up b***h a** n***a, and after I'm done I'm gonna pop open a brand new bottle in the middle of the ring f**k ya!"

Conor Benn welcomed the bout, writing this:

"Good man."

See the exchange below:

