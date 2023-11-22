"He was looking at his phone" - Anthony Smith narrates hilarious Dustin Poirier encounter that distracted Brendan Allen during ring walk

Anthony Smith shared a hilarious moment witnessed between Brendan Allen and Dustin Poirier at the UFC Vegas 82 event this past weekend. The card was headlined by a middleweight clash between Allen and former light heavyweight contender Paul Craig.

Ex-interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier watched the whole event sitting in his cageside seat.

While breaking down the event on the latest episode of Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Anthony Smith narrated a hilarious interaction that took place between Allen and Poirier during the main event walkout.

He explained:

“[Brendan Allen] would not get into the octagon until Dustin Poirier would acknowledge him. That's how present he was in that moment.”

Smith noted that Dustin Poirier sincerely sat through the entire event. He added:

“At an Apex card, from the first fight of the night all the way through the main event. But Poirier was on his phone while Brendan Allen was getting in the cage. And Allen goes like, ‘Hey, Dustin’. He was at the [Cage] door and [Poirier] is, just like, on his phone, not paying attention. Allen went, ‘Dustin!’ [In a loud callout]. And then Poirier looks up and he goes, ‘HEY!’ gives him a thumbs up and then [Allen] got in!”

Watch Anthony Smith narrate the wholesome moment from the 26:45 mark of the video below:

Brendan Allen wants a title eliminator at UFC 300 next

Brendan Allen went into the UFC Vegas 82 fight against Paul Craig as the higher-ranked opponent, putting his No.10 place in the division at risk.

However, it was worth the risk and ‘All In’ defeated the veteran Paul Craig via submission in round three. Interestingly, grappling is the strongest aspects of Craig's game, which has raised the value of Allen's win even further.

The victory extended Allen's winning streak to six and he feels he is one more fight away from a title shot. During the UFC Vegas 82 post-fight press conference, Allen told the media:

“Whoever Mick [Maynard], Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White] say, that's who we're fighting. Whoever they say, ‘If you win this, you're guaranteed a title shot’. That's who we're fighting. Name doesn't matter. I worked my a** off to get here.”

He added:

“I sacrificed so much to get here in my personal life and every other part of my life. I'm going to go home, go hunting, I'm gonna be a dad and I'm going to have a good time. We're going to enjoy the holidays and come April, hopefully around that time, around UFC 300, I'm coming! 2024 ‘And New!’ I still stand by that!”

Watch Brendan Allen make the statement in the video below:

