"He looks annoyed, lmao" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall getting brutally booed by French fans at UFC 321 presser in Paris

Tom Aspinall was treated to an overwhelmingly hostile crowd as he sat down with rival Ciryl Gane for the UFC 321 press conference in Paris.The loud boos of the French even momentarily silenced the heavyweight champion, preventing him from answering a question. The footage of the moment has since garnered much fanfare on social media.For context, to start the presser, one of the media members asked the Englishman why he chose to take on 'Bon Gamin' for his maiden title defense despite having previously deemed the Frenchman undeserving of one.As Aspinall started to answer, the Paris crowd hit back at the UFC star with loud boos. The heavyweight champion, who appeared to have been taken aback by the hostility, decided against answering the question and said:&quot;I'll just let... Ciryl, you just do your thing, man. You just do your thing, I'll just chill.&quot;Check out Tom Aspinall getting booed by the crowd below:As the press conference moment started doing the rounds on social media, fight fans flooded in, sharing their thoughts and opinions.@hermesverus wrote:&quot;He looks annoyed lmao.&quot;@FirstRdPicks chimed in:&quot;Wonder if they’ll still be booing when Gane is unconscious on the canvas.&quot;@swolidarity wondered:&quot;Why the f**k are they booing Tom, the f**k did he do to them? He’s cool af.&quot;@theaiwa lamented:&quot;Why do fans have to be so disrespectful in this sport? Would you rather just not have a fight at all?&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XUFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane betting oddsAccording to Odds Shark, reigning heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has opened as a prohibitive -400 favorite with Ciryl Gane as a + 300 underdog for the UFC 321 headliner in Abu Dhabi. However, with the event over a month out, the final odds may be significantly different.As per the current betting lines, a successful $100 bet on the Briton will result in a payout of $125. Meanwhile, the same wager on the underdog will result in greater winnings of $400 if 'Bon Gamin' gets his hand raised.UFC 321 will mark Gane's third title fight opportunity in the UFC. A loss here could very well remove the 35-year-old from the title picture for the foreseeable future.