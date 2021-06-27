What is the meaning of Ciryl Gane's nickname, 'Bon Gamin'?

Ciryl Gane's nickname 'Bon Gamin' roughly translates to "good kid" in English. The monicker perfectly suits the hard-hitting Frenchman's calm demeanor. Throughout his eight-fight long career so far, Gane has never been disrespectful toward his opponents outside the cage.

The 31-year-old's chivalrous conduct first came to light during the buildup to his UFC Vegas 20 headliner bout against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Ciryl Gane is set to take on Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 190 tonight. Ahead of the much-awaited heavyweight clash, Volkov has been all praise for 'Bon Gamin.' In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Russian fighter talked about Gane's surge in the rankings. Despite lacking experience, the third-ranked heavyweight has positioned himself as an elite fighter in the 265-lbs bracket.

“Despite the fact that he does not have much experience in UFC, he conducts his fights very competently and intelligently, like a real fighter in the top-five world ranking...he is dangerous – dangerous for his striking technique, variety of strikes and manner of execution. I think it will be a matchup of strikers until one of us gives up and tries to turn to wrestling. But I would like to compete with him in striking, because I’m a striker as well. And I want to find out whose kung fu is better," said Alexander Volkov.

Ciryl Gane is elated for his second consecutive UFC headliner

Ciryl Gane stands a chance of extending his undefeated MMA streak if he secures the win tonight. A victory over a renowned fighter like Alexander Volkov will undoubtedly solidify Gane's case for a title shot sooner rather than later. It appears that Gane is ready to unleash what he calls 'Bon Gamin 3.0' to defeat Volkov. Gane recently expressed his exhilaration at his second straight main event outing via Twitter:

Fight Day! Fight Day! Fight Day! Be ready for the Bon Gamin 3.0 😤 https://t.co/5vTKA0P6ip — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) June 26, 2021

"We’ve been working on this "3.0" version of myself for quite some time now...Let's get it out on Saturday and see what happens," Gane wrote on Twitter.

We’ve been working on this "3.0" version of myself for quite some time now...



Let's get it out on Saturday and see what happens 😉 #AnyoneAnywhere pic.twitter.com/uwdRGyfG44 — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) June 22, 2021

Who do you think will emerge victorious between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov? Comment below.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh