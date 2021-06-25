"I'm gonna ask that" - Ciryl Gane would love to fight Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title in Paris

Ciryl Gane has asserted that he’d love to fight Francis Ngannou for the UFC heavyweight title in France.

Gane was born in France and honed his MMA skills under the guidance of Fernand Lopez of the MMA Factory. On the other hand, Francis Ngannou was born in Cameroon and later moved to France to train at the MMA Factory.

Francis Ngannou spent several years in France. He has often alluded to the deep connection he has with the country, particularly during his developing years as a mixed martial artist.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Ciryl Gane spoke about Francis Ngannou’s incredible success story. Gane had words of high praise for his former MMA Factory teammate.

'Bon Gamin' expressed his respect for Francis Ngannou and the latter’s journey from being homeless to becoming the UFC heavyweight champion. Gane added, however, that regardless of who the champion is, he aims to win the UFC heavyweight belt. The Frenchman said:

“So, yes, of course, we did some training together. But when I arrived in the MMA Factory, I live already in there. So, I don’t know him really.”

Additionally, the interviewer noted that many believe a fight between Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou in Paris would be the biggest fight in French MMA history.

Ciryl Gane was then asked whether he sees this happening in the future and if he’d suggest the same to UFC president Dana White. Gane responded by stating:

“Why not? This is probably a really good story. Yes. I think we’re gonna – if Saturday I win my fight, and if it’s possible to fight for the title – yes! I’m gonna ask that because it’s a present for the family in France. This is a big present for the family in France; for my family, my friends. And I think, yeah, it’s possible I’m gonna have that.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch the interview below:

The working relationship between Francis Ngannou and coach Fernand Lopez of the MMA Factory gradually fell apart after Ngannou’s loss to Stipe Miocic back in 2018. Ngannou eventually parted ways with the MMA Factory and started training at Xtreme Couture under Eric Nicksick.

Ciryl Gane has his sights set on the UFC heavyweight title

Ciryl Gane (left); Alexander Volkov (right)

Presently, Ciryl Gane is scheduled to fight Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30 on June 26th, 2021. Should Gane manage to defeat Volkov, he’d surely earn himself a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

However, before receiving his title shot, Ciryl Gane might end up having to wait for Francis Ngannou to first defend his title against the likes of Derrick Lewis, Stipe Miocic, and Jon Jones. Ngannou’s next title defense is likely to be against Lewis, but beyond that, the proverbial waters are seemingly quite muddied at heavyweight.

Miocic and Jones are unlikely to return until late-2021 or early-2022. This could open the path for a potential Ciryl Gane vs. Francis Ngannou fight later this year if Ngannou gets past Lewis relatively unscathed.

