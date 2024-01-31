"He looks like Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys" - Fans hilariously react to throwback video of Justin Gaethje getting pranked on April Fool's Day

The MMA community has weighed in on a throwback video of Justin Gaethje being subjected to an April Fool's Day prank. A significant number of fans notably jested about Gaethje's peculiar appearance in the video.

An experienced amateur wrestler and a fearsome striking savant, 'The Highlight' used to compete in the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) organization before he eventually joined the UFC. During his time in the WSOF, an organization later rebranded as the Professional Fighters League (PFL), Gaethje held the promotion's lightweight title.

In a video posted to the Invicta Fighting Championships organization's YouTube channel back in April 2016, MMA fighters Justin Gaethje, Nate Marquardt, Rose Namajunas, and Pat Barry were featured in April Fool's Day pranks. The pranks were conducted during fighter interviews by Ron Kruck on AXS TV.

Watch the prank video below:

A clip from the aforementioned video has now resurfaced online. The "@Patrick_McCorry" X handle tweeted the clip, wherein Ron Kruck jestingly mispronounced Justin Gaethje's surname. When 'The Highlight' corrected him, Kruck pretended to be offended and suggested they continue the interview using his version of Gaethje's surname.

Watch Kruck prank Gaethje below:

Expand Tweet

MMA fans chimed in on the old video, with one fan joking that Gaethje handled the situation in an admirably polite manner. Additionally, one X user opined that Kruck's acting was brilliant, whereas another user asserted that 'The Highlight's' comic timing was great.

Besides, multiple netizens joked that Gaethje, who sported a bespectacled look in the interview, didn't look like one of the world's most skilled fighters and appeared akin to an unfashionable individual.

Alternatively, one fan warned that attempting pranks of that sort against a dangerous fighter like Gaethje could backfire. Meanwhile, one X user compared his look in the interview to that of the character 'Bubbles' from the famous TV series 'Trailer Park Boys.' The fan tweeted:

"He looks like Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few fan reactions below:

Screenshots of fan reactions

Justin Gaethje addresses Max Holloway's durability heading into UFC 300

Presently, former interim UFC lightweight champion and reigning BMF champion Justin Gaethje is scheduled to defend his BMF belt against Max Holloway. The highly-anticipated Gaethje-Holloway showdown will transpire at the UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' recently lauded Holloway for his durability.

Expand Tweet

Expounding upon the legendary chin that 'Blessed' is known to possess, Justin Gaethje pointed out that the Hawaiian fighter's durability is owing to his ability to see incoming strikes and roll with them in a semi-relaxed state.

Acknowledging Holloway's fearlessness, Gaethje further stated:

"The amount of experience he's had in that cage allows him to be comfortable. If you're scared, you're gonna hesitate and get knocked out. He's not scared, and accepts whatever is gonna happen...He's not worried about getting knocked out."

Watch Gaethje's assessment below (8:00):