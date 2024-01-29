"He's not worried about getting knocked out" - Justin Gaethje weighs in on Max Holloway's durability ahead of UFC 300 showdown

BMF champion Justin Gaethje has given on his thoughts on his upcoming bout against Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje captured the symbolic title from Dustin Poirier last year, stopping 'The Diamond' with a stunning head kick knockout in the second round of their clash. 'The Highlight' is currently on two-fight win streak, having also defeated Rafael Fiziev in March 2023.

Holloway's bout against Gaethje will mark a first return to the lighweight division since he came up short against Poirier back in 2019. Whilst 'Blessed' may be yet to reclaim the featherweight belt, he has continued his dominance by putting away contenders such as Arnold Allen and Yair Rodriguez.

Upon the announcement of their UFC 300 clash, Holloway's durabilty has been a hot topic of discussion.

The Hawaii native is revered for his ability to withstand strikes and is yet to be knocked out or even dropped to the canvas throughout his entire UFC career so far.

Gaethje has since weighed in on Holloway's seemingly unbreakable chin during an interview with ESPN MMA. According to the BMF champ, it is a mix of both Holloway's ability to see a punch coming and being constantly relaxed whilst fighting.

He explained:

"It's his ability to see a punch first and being in a semi-relaxed state whilst those strikes are landing and seeing them coming and rolling with them...The amount of experience he's had in that cage allows him to be comfortable. If you're scared, you're gonna hesitate and get knocked out. He's not scared, and accepts whatevers gonna happen...He's not worried about getting knocked out."

Max Holloway praises Justin Gaethje ahead of UFC 300 clash

Max Holloway has labeled himself and Justin Gaethje “the last of a dying breed" ahead of their highly anticipated UFC 300 bout.

Holloway recently appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting, where he was asked his thoughts on facing Gaethje at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

'Blessed' then opted to heap praise on himself and fighters like Gaethje, stating that they are the last of a small group who let their skills make the headlines rather than their words. He said:

“I’ve been saying it coming all the way up to ‘The Korean Zombie,’ fighting guys like 'Korean', fighting guy like even Justin [Gaethje], we’re the last of a dying breed, last of a dying breed.”

