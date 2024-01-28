“Last of a dying breed” - Max Holloway shares thoughts on BMF title clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Max Holloway has classified himself and his upcoming opponent as “the last of a dying breed.”

On April 13, UFC 300 will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a highly-anticipated event that has been on fans’ radar. Eleven fights have been confirmed by Dana White, including a must-see lightweight bout between Holloway and Gaethje for the latter’s BMF title.

Ahead of his fight with Gaethje, Holloway made an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. During their conversation, ‘Blessed’ mentioned his previous matchup against ‘The Korean Zombie’ to reference fighters who let their skills do the talking:

“I’ve been saying it coming all the way up to ‘The Korean Zombie,’ fighting guys like Korean, fighting guy like even Justin [Gaethje], we’re the last of a dying breed, last of a dying breed.”

Holloway continued by talking about trash-talking in MMA nowadays:

“You don’t need this sh*t talking, the way people are going, the way people are handling themselves on social media or in the media period. You don’t need none of that. Let your fighting talk for yourself, and I understand about trying to hype up a fight and sell pay-per-views, some people are crossing the line lately, and it’s just not cool.”

Watch Max Holloway's comments on The MMA Hour below:

Max Holloway cryptically mentions Alexander Volkanovski series while talking about “the best fighting the best”

Max Holloway has fought and lost against Alexander Volkanovski three times. Yet, Holloway continued to knock off contenders, including recent wins against Arnold Allen and ‘The Korean Zombie.’ This has led fans to wonder if he will receive a fourth chance to defeat Volkanovski.

During the previously mentioned appearance on The MMA Hour, Holloway cryptically referenced his series with Volkanovski while talking about the best fighting the best:

“I believe the best should fight the best. You know what I mean? Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, you’re only saying this cause you’re on the L side. Brother, if I was on the W side of stuff, and I had to fight somebody five times, like holy sh*t, come on, somebody else beat this guy. If you guys want to see me fight him ten times then I’m going to do it cause you guys can’t do it.”

Holloway continued:

“I’ll show you guys how to get it done. At the end of the day, I think the best should fight the best. We’re in the UFC, and the UFC is considered the best people, the best fighters in the world, and if you’re the best fighter in the world, it should keep on showing.”

Max Holloway’s next fight against Justin Gaethje for the BMF title may be at lightweight, but that doesn’t mean a win wouldn’t help him earn a featherweight title shot.

On Feb. 17, Alexander Volkanovski looks to defend his throne against Ilia Topuria in the UFC 298 main event. With a win against Gaethje at UFC 300, Holloway could be the next 145-pound title challenger.

