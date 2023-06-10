‘He looks like Jon Jones with AIDS’ - Dana White’s savage takedown of disrespectful fan sends social media into meltdown

During his visit to Vancouver, Canada for UFC 289, UFC President Dana White encountered an unpleasant encounter with a social media troll.

Amidst the anticipation surrounding the upcoming event at Rogers Arena White shared a video on Instagram, showcasing his experience of a cold plunge.

Check out the video below:

The fan by the Instagram username of @univary commented:

"No one cares."

However, what caught the attention of the online community was White's swift and sharp response to a disrespectful fan, triggering a widespread reaction on social media. The UFC's head honcho replied by attacking the troll's physical appearance:

"@univary Holy Shit i just found the 7 foot alien people have been seeing walking around Las Vegas!!!! This is him."

Instagram user @21k.drew remarked:

"Naaaa why u gotta do him like that." 😂😂

Another user @bigbengrant808 shook hands with Dana White to mock the impolite fan:

"He looks like Jon Jones with AIDS."

@starbustguy stated:

"He deserved it 😅Maybe he’ll think twice before he tries posting another idiotic senseless comment." 😂

Social media user @ethann.matthews commented:

"YOOOO UNCLE DANA YOU VIOLATED HIM."💀💀

@elemexe reacted:

"Murder is illegal in Canada."

Check out some more reactions below:

Image credits: @danawhite on Instagram

Dana White denies rumors of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman

Amidst the swirling rumors about a potential clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, UFC President Dana White has finally addressed the speculations.

In an interview with MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, White unequivocally dismissed the idea of a Chimaev vs. Usman fight. According to White, although Usman showed interest in the matchup, he was not willing to face 'Borz' at the middleweight limit of 185 pounds.

While acknowledging that the UFC has future plans for Chimaev, White remained tight-lipped about whether the Chechan native would continue competing in the welterweight division or make a move up to middleweight:

"Completely not true. Total bulls**t... We've got a plan for Khamzat. We have a plan for Khamzat and when we're ready to announce it we will... I don't know what Usman is going to do. Usman's still making some decisions. He wants to fight Khamzat but he doesn't want to fight at 185 [pounds]. And I'm not doing a catchweight."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

UFC on TSN @TSNUFC fans, an event on Mexican Independence Day and whether Khamzat Chimaev will be facing Kamaru Usman with #UFC289



