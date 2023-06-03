Create

Kamaru Usman vs Khamzat Chimaev: Twitch streamer Adin Ross seemingly leaks October 21 fight date

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jun 03, 2023 19:39 GMT
Kamaru Usman, Adin Ross and Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman (ledt), Adin Ross (center) and Khamzat Chimaev (right) [Images Courtesy: @usman84kg, @adinross and @khamzat_chimaev on Instagram]

Speculation ran rampant among fans as rumors spread about an exhilarating super fight between former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and the rapidly ascending star Khamzat Chimaev.

The intense back-and-forth exchanges of words between these two fighters fueled excitement and intensified the anticipation for a possible epic clash. While fans anxiously awaited official confirmation from the UFC, whispers suggested that the highly anticipated bout could be slated for UFC 294, hosted in Abu Dhabi.

What a fight we could have for #UFC294 https://t.co/mxsUSbc9Vv

In an unexpected turn of events, popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross unwittingly divulged hints about the highly anticipated fight's potential date and location. During a live stream, Ross mentioned October 21, 2023, coincidentally aligning with the confirmed date for UFC 294:

"Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev like damn bro. October 21st. Y’all didn’t know that, you casuals? Wait, did I just. Bro, all day. Y’all had no idea? ”

Check out Adin Ross' video below:

Adin Ross apparently just leaked Khamzat Chimaev vs Kamaru Usman on Oct 21st 💀 https://t.co/8HDqogkUgp

Within moments, a sense of realization washed over Ross as he came to the stark understanding that he had inadvertently delivered fans a crucial piece of information that had not yet been officially disclosed.

Khamzat Chimaev believes he can beat Israel Adesanya without using any strikes

Khamzat Chimaev is recognized for his extraordinary grappling skills and unmatched cardiovascular endurance and has built an impressive reputation as a force to be reckoned with inside the octagon. The Chechen native's remarkable abilities have propelled him to dominant victories against every opponent he has encountered thus far.

In a recent interview, 'Borz' boldly asserted that the UFC is deliberately safeguarding middleweight champion Israel Adesanya from a potential showdown with him:

"The fans want to see me and Israel Adesanya. Yeah I'm a bad matchup for him, everyone knows that he's gonna lose the title. That's why they save that guy. They built him up, they don't want him to lose. I would finish that guy without punches and that's why the UFC are scared."

Check out Chimaev's comments below:

Khamzat Chimaev says UFC is protecting Israel Adesanya from him https://t.co/a7zvmbJkd9

