  "He looks so offended" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis getting silenced by loud boos while answering questions during UFC 319 presser 

"He looks so offended" - Fans react to Dricus du Plessis getting silenced by loud boos while answering questions during UFC 319 presser 

By Nishant Zende.
Published Aug 15, 2025 09:34 GMT
Fans on Dricus du Plessis getting booed at UFC 319 presser. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Fans on Dricus du Plessis getting booed at UFC 319 presser. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Dricus du Plessis isn't getting a lot of love from the city of Chicago. Ahead of his title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 this weekend, du Plessis got brutally booed by fans attending the pre-fight presser.

Chimaev and du Plessis are set to throw down in a middleweight title fight in the main event of UFC 319 at the United Center in Chicago this weekend. While 'Stillknocks' is widely lauded for his unique fighting style and impressive resume as a professional fighter, it appears Chicago fans are biased toward Chimaev and have made their support for the Chechen-born grappling sensation known.

At the UFC 319 pre-fight press conference, du Plessis was surprisingly silenced by a mass of booing fans while he was in the middle of answering a question. After @HappyPunch shared a clip of the presser on X, MMA fans flocked to the post's comments section to share their reactions.

One fan analysed du Plessis' expressions and opined:

"He looks so offended by the crowd's reaction."

Another fan wrote:

"DDP looking visibly frustrated."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots via @HappyPunch on X
Screenshots via @HappyPunch on X

Dricus du Plessis reflects on Khamzat Chimaev run-in ahead of UFC 319 title clash

Dricus du Plessis recently opened up about running into Khamzat Chimaev at the fighter hotel ahead of their UFC 319 title showdown. The South African fighter made it clear that there was rude behavior involved and that both UFC stars kept their interaction civil.

In a UFC 319 media scrum (via @MMAFighting on X), du Plessis reflected on his run-in with Chimaev and made a light-hearted joke about fans pointing out their alleged size difference. He said:

"Like you saw, he's 8 feet tall, and basically, I walked into Godzilla. That's what I had to take away from that. No, I'm just kidding. He was respectful and, like I always said, if my opponent is respectful, I'll be respectful before the fight, and it looks like there won't be any antics unless something changes."
He continued:

"But it was great. It's good to see that my opponent is healthy. Now, all the question is, is he gonna show up? It never bothered me, but I know it was a question for everyone."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Edited by Nishant Zende.
