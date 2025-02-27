“He looks simply unstoppable” - Johan Ghazali says it’s scary that two-sport king Superlek continues to get better

Double ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has had immense success in his career but continues to work on his game. It is something that has left rising star Johan Ghazali deeply in awe.

'Jojo' shared his thoughts on 'The Kicking Machine' as he sees firsthand how the Thai superstar prepares for his title defense next month, touting how the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion is seemingly in solid shape weeks ahead.

Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in an interview:

"But again, Superlek is Superlek. He’s just too good, man. And I can’t take anything away from Superlek in this fight because he looks simply unstoppable."

Unstoppable is something Superlek has been in the last three years, where he has been undefeated in 11 straight matches. Along the way, he has captured the flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles.

Superlek looking to continue rolling at ONE 172

The solid form he has shown in his impressive winning run is what Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking to sustain when he returns to action next month.

The 29-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a unification bout against interim titleholder Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

It is his first defense of the world title after his 49-second knockout of erstwhile divisional king Jonathan Haggerty in his last fight in September. The contest is also a rematch between the Thai superstar and Algerain-Thai phenom Anane, who the former knocked out in their first encounter in June 2023.

Looking to exact payback and dethrone 'The Kicking Machine' is Anane, who has since won six matches in a row since losing to Superlek. The most recent of his victories was the opening-round TKO of Nico Carrillo of Scotland last month that earned him the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

For more information on ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, visit watch.onefc.com.

