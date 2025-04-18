“He lost a bit of stamina “ - Superbon believes he already saw a weakness to interim champ Masaaki Noiri’s game 

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon believes Masaaki Noiri isn't all that.

The Japanese superstar has been the talk of the town after obliterating the prolific Tawanchai PK Saenchai and capturing the interim featherweight kickboxing belt at ONE 172 last month.

That career-defining victory, of course, sets Noiri up for a world title unification bout with the 155-pound kickboxing kingpin.

Superbon, though, isn't stressing about his inevitable clash with the heavy-handed Team Vasileus athlete.

While the 34-year-old praised Noiri's incredible toughness and impeccable punch combinations, he noticed a big hole in his armor.

As far as Superbon is concerned, the interim champ loses steam quite quickly, something that he'd gladly exploit once they share the ring.

"Yes, he was very strong and was maybe underestimated. But, you can see that he lost a bit of stamina in the second round," Superbon told the media during an appearance at ONE Friday Fights.

Moreover, Superbon also took note of Noiri's first two losses in the home of martial arts, where he undeniably slowed down against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Liu Mengyang.

If the former K-1 multi-division champion lets his foot off the gas one bit, Superbon will be ready to crank up the intensity and bring him to deep waters.

Superbon doubts Masaaki Noiri can knock him out

Superbon fell short in his bid for two-sport supremacy when he got finished by Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 170 last January.

With Noiri scoring a massive upset against Tawanchai, his confidence is truly at an all-time high. The interim featherweight kickboxing king already expressed his belief that he can do the same to Superbon.

The featherweight kickboxing world champion, though, thinks otherwise.

"Everyone can say that they will knock someone out. But this is something that no one knows the answer to. It’s normal for fighters to knock people out, but can he actually do it, or did he actually do it? Maybe that’s the point," he said.

Watch Superbon's full interview:

