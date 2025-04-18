Superbon responds to Masaaki Noiri’s claims that he can knock him out: “Can he actually do it?”

Superbon says there's a big difference between talk and action. The reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion understandably took offense to Masaaki Noiri claiming he could knock out the Thai superstar.

These two elite 155-pound strikers are bound for a collision course in the aftermath of Noiri's career-defining moment at ONE 172 last month.

The Japanese superstar registered one of the biggest upsets in combat sports when he decimated Tawanchai PK Saenchai to claim the interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

That highlight reel finish over the featherweight Muay Thai kingpin gave Noiri immense confidence, considering Tawanchai finished Superbon in their previous match.

"If I have the opportunity, I will show the KO [against Superbon]. I'm gonna show another knockout," the Team Vasileus star said post-event.

While Noiri could be right on paper, Superbon says it's quite premature to speculate on such things until they finally share the ONE Championship ring.

The Superbon Training Camp founder told reporters in a recent appearance at Lumpinee Stadium:

"Everyone can say that they will knock someone out. But this is something that no one knows the answer to. It’s normal for fighters to knock people out, but can he actually do it, or did he actually do it? Maybe that’s the point."

Watch Superbon's full interview:

Liam Harrison says Superbon should not underestimate Masaaki Noiri

British icon Liam Harrison has fought Masaaki Noiri before and deduced that the Japanese fighter is the real deal.

While 'Hitman' admits he thought Tawanchai would beat the Japanese star, he said Superbon should not make the same mistake of underestimating the new interim 155-pound kickboxing champion when they inevitably collide.

"You never know because Superbon has been knocked out a few times, haven’t he? So if Noiri catches him with a shot like he caught Tawanchai with, he could go," Harrison told the Bangkok Post.

